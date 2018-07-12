FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

REFILE-Dunelm's comparable revenue growth nearly flat, online sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in company name in first paragraph)

July 12 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm reported on Thursday nearly flat like-for-like revenue growth in the fourth quarter, as 42 percent growth in online sales offset the impact of fewer customers visiting their stores.

Dunelm, which sells curtains, beds and other home furnishings at more than 170 UK stores, said overall revenue for the quarter declined 1.4 percent for the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

