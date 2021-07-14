UK's Dunelm expects higher profit on strong demand

July 14 (Reuters) - Dunelm forecast a higher annual pretax profit on Wednesday, as the British home furnishing retailer benefited from strong demand during the June-quarter following reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased.

The company expects a pretax profit of about 158 million pounds ($218.6 million) for the year ended June 26, compared with analysts’ average expectation of 149 million pounds to 153 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates. ($1 = 0.7227 pounds) (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)