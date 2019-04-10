UPDATE 1-Dunelm beats British retail gloom with online push

(Adds details, background)

April 10 (Reuters) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc expects to top analysts forecasts for full-year profit after reporting a 12.5 percent rise in comparable sales in the third quarter, surging online demand helping it ride out a tough UK retail environment.

Dunelm, which sells home furnishings including bedding and kitchen equipment from more than 170 stores, said on Wednesday that like-for-like online sales surged 32.1 percent in the quarter ended March, while like-for-like store sales rose 9.8 percent.

Like many of its brick-and-mortar peers, Dunelm has been expanding its online business, as price-conscious Britons log more hours looking for bargains online.

The home furnishing retailer, however, pointed to risks from political and economic uncertainty as it entered the final quarter of its financial year.

British high-street shoppers curbed spending for the first time in 11 months in March, reflecting a mix of seasonal pressures and Brexit concerns, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

Retailers also say that the hit to the value of the pound since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 has prompted customers to tighten purse strings and hold off on big ticket purchases like sofas.