Dunelm quarterly sales jump on online demand, in-store recovery

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm posted a 37% jump in first-quarter sales on Thursday as it benefited from higher online demand for its homewares, as well as in-store recovery following the initial round of lockdowns.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said sales rose to 359.1 million pounds ($467.01 million) for the 13 weeks ended Sept. 26. ($1 = 0.7689 pounds) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)