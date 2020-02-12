Dunelm upbeat on FY outlook as third quarter starts well

Feb 12 (Reuters) - British home furnishings retailer Dunelm forecast full-year pretax profit slightly above market expectations on Wednesday, saying its third quarter had started well, with successful winter sales across all areas of the business.

The retailer, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, also declared a special dividend payment of 8 pence for the year, an increase of 0.5 pence.

The company said previously that its full-year profit would be higher than earlier expectations. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average forecast profit in a range of 135 million pounds to 137.3 million pounds. ($177.86 million) ($1 = 0.7720 pounds) (Reporting by Pawel Goraj from Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)