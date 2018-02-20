FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Dunelm's HY sales up over 18 pct; CFO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said total sales for its half-year rose over 18 percent, aided by its Worldstores acquisition.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said total sales rose 18.4 percent to 545.4 million pounds ($762 million) with like-for-like sales up 6 percent for the 26 weeks to Dec. 30.

Sales were boosted by Dunelm’s acquisition of WS Group -- which owns the Worldstores, Kiddicare and Achica brands -- made in 2016.

Separately, the company also said Chief Financial Officer Keith Down will step down in June.

$1 = 0.7157 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

