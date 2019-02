Feb 13 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc became the latest company to say on Wednesday that it was stockpiling some of its best-selling products to beat potential supply disruptions arising from Brexit.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment,

said it had identified some risks at ‘deep-sea’ ports in the period following the impending exit of Britain from the European Union. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)