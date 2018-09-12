FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK retailer Dunelm's FY underlying profit falls 7 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - British furniture retailer Dunelm Group Plc said its full-year underlying earnings fell by nearly 7 percent year-on-year, hit in part by a charge related to integration of online furniture site Worldstores which it bought two years ago.

Underlying pretax profit was 102 million pounds ($132.6 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with 109.3 million pounds a year earlier at Dunelm, which sells curtains, beds and other home furnishings at more than 170 UK stores. ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

