UK's Dunelm Group resumes dividend, first-half profit jumps

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group reinstated its interim dividend on Wednesday and posted a higher first-half profit, as strong online demand offset store closures during repeated coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said pretax profit rose 34.4% to 112.4 million pounds ($155.26 million) for the 26 weeks ended Dec. 26 and said it will pay an interim dividend of 12 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7240 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)