Jan 9 (Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer Dunelm forecast a near 20% jump in earnings for the first half of its fiscal year, benefiting from its decision to stay away from discounting during a key holiday season that included Black Friday and Christmas.

The London-listed company said total like-for-like sales climbed 5% in the second quarter, which covered the busiest shopping season for retailers. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)