REFILE-Dunkin' Brands names David Hoffmann as CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Baskin-Robbins parent company Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc on Wednesday said David Hoffmann would succeed Nigel Travis as chief executive officer effectively immediately.

Travis, who held the post for nearly a decade, will become executive chairman of the board and remain actively involved with the company.

The company also said Hoffmann will keep present role as president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.