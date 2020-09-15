Dunkin' Donuts parent settles New York claims over cyberattacks

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The parent of Dunkin’ Donuts has reached a settlement with New York Attorney General Letitia James to resolve claims it failed to protect customers whose accounts were targeted in a series of “brute force” cyberattacks.

James said the settlement requires Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc to notify affected customers and reset their passwords, provide refunds for unauthorized use of customers’ stored value cards, and pay $650,000 in penalties and costs.