Dunkin' beats U.S. same-store sales estimates

May 2 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s donut chain reported quarterly same-store sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as its refreshed menu and new espresso beverages helped attract diners.

Sales at Dunkin’ stores open for at least 13 months in the United States, rose 2.4 percent. Analysts were expecting growth of 1.43 percent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenue rose 5.8 percent to $319.1 million in the first quarter ended March 30, beating the estimate of $312.5 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)