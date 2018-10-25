Dunkin' Brands U.S. same-store sales miss estimates

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported lower-than-expected sales at U.S. established coffee stores as fewer customers visited its outlets in a highly competitive home market.

The company’s net income rose to $66.07 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $41.17 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales at established Dunkin’ outlets in the United States, the biggest source of company revenue, rose 1.3 percent, but missed the average analyst estimate of a 1.5 percent rise.

The owner of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee stores, which will call itself Dunkin’ from next year, said net sales rose 6 percent to $350.01 million. Analysts on average had expected sales of $342.95 million, according to Refinitiv data.