Dunkin' misses U.S. same-store sales estimates

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales in its namesake donut and coffee chain on Thursday, as it struggled to attract diners in a crowded breakfast and coffee market in the United States.

Comparable sales at Dunkin’s U.S. stores grew 1.5% in the third-quarter ended Sept. 28, below the estimates of 1.7% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or 86 cents per share, from $66.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.