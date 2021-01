Jan 26 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont on Tuesday estimated fourth-quarter profit and sales slightly above the third quarter, benefiting from a continued recovery in global markets.

On an adjusted basis, the company expects profit to range between 93 cents per share to 95 cents per share, compared with a third-quarter profit of 88 cents. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)