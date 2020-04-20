Basic Materials
April 20, 2020 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

DuPont sees better-than-expected quarterly results on coronavirus-led demand

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont said on Monday it expects to report first-quarter results well above analysts’ estimates, as the coronavirus outbreak lifted demand for its products used in personal protection and water filtration.

DuPont said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 82 cents and 84 cents on net sales of about $5.2 billion.

Analysts on average had estimated profit of 68 cents per share on revenue of $5.01 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below