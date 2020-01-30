Basic Materials
RPT-DuPont adjusted profit falls 36% on weaker prices

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont reported a 36% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, hit by further declines in nylon pricing and weakness in its automotive business.

The company’s adjusted profit fell to $704 million, or 95 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.01 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 5% to $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

