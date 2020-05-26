IN BRIEF: Federal judge keeps N.J. toxic waste case, citing DuPont's wartime role

A federal judge on Friday refused to send New Jersey’s lawsuit for natural-resources damages against DuPont and its Chemours spinoff back to state court, saying DuPont had raised a colorable claim that its actions at the Repauno ammunition and explosives site were taken “under the express authority and control” of the U.S. government during World Wars I and II.

U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in Camden, New Jersey said the state was jumping the gun with its argument that DuPont, not the federal government, controlled how it would store and dispose of its hazardous manufacturing waste.

