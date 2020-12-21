8th Circuit upholds harsher sentence for theft of trade secrets from DuPont

A former DuPont manager who stole trade secrets about the company’s biofuels business for his new employer was properly sentenced to 42 months in prison even though the federal sentencing guidelines called for a term of zero to six months, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Josh Harry Isler’s appellate lawyers at Winston & Strawn, who said the trial judge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa abused her discretion by departing from the guidelines after she concluded that the damage to DuPont could not be calculated “with any degree of accuracy.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Kn6JFm