SCOTUS steers clear of Rule 36 challenge in Durezol patent dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a challenge to Federal Circuit Rule 36, which the U.S. Court of Apeals for the Federal Circuit uses to dispose of cases simply by saying the decision on appeal is “affirmed.”

The justices denied a petition for certiorari filed by Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, co-owners of the patent on Novartis’ Durezol (difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion), a topical corticosteroid used to treat eye pain and inflammation from cataract surgery and other causes.

