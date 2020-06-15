Market News
June 15, 2020 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch April trade balance 3.5 bln euros surplus - RTRS

    AMSTERDAM, June 15 - The Dutch trade balance was 3.51
billion euros in April after a revised 6.07 billion euros in
March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Monday.

KEY FIGURES
DUTCH TRADE BALANCE
             April 2020  March 2020  April 2019
 Imports     30.9        37.0        39.0
 Exports     34.4        43.1        42.8
 Trade       3.51        6.07        3.72
 balance                             
                                     
 
** Merchandise trade in billions of euros
** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised.
** For further details www.cbs.nl/en-gb
**For all the stories on this and the previous month's trade
balance releases click on

