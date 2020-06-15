Dutch April trade balance 3.5 bln euros surplus - RTRS

AMSTERDAM, June 15 - The Dutch trade balance was 3.51 billion euros in April after a revised 6.07 billion euros in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Monday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH TRADE BALANCE here April 2020 March 2020 April 2019 Imports 30.9 37.0 39.0 Exports 34.4 43.1 42.8 Trade 3.51 6.07 3.72 balance ** Merchandise trade in billions of euros ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details www.cbs.nl/en-gb **For all the stories on this and the previous month's trade balance releases click on (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)