AMSTERDAM, May 25 - The unemployment rate in the Netherlands increased to 3.4% in April, up from 2.9% in the previous month, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. DUTCH UNEMPLOYMENT (Seasonally adjusted figures) APRIL 2020 MARCH 2020 APRIL 2019 Unemployme 3.4 2.9 3.3 nt (pct) Unemployed 314,000 273,000 300,000