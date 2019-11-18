Dutch forecasting agency sees GDP growth of 1.1% annually 2022-2025

AMSTERDAM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ economic forecasting agency CBP on Monday said it expects GDP growth to slow to 1.1% annually for the 2022-2025 period, assuming nothing changes in the world economy or government policy.

The agency’s middle-range forecast, drawing on current trends, said an aging population would shrink the working-age population and hurt consumption as low interest rates mean workers will have to save more, and retirees may see pension cuts. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)