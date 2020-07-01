Dutch retailer Hema to be taken over by bondholders

LONDON, July 1 (LPC) - Dutch retailer Hema’s senior secured noteholders (SSNs) are set to take over the business through a debt-for-equity swap, as more than 80% of noteholders agreed to a debt restructuring, banking sources said.

On June 15 the company entered lock-up, as 100% of its RCF lenders and 62% of its €600m, 2022 SSNs agreed to the restructuring. However, a threshold of 75% of SSN support was needed before the deal could be implemented.

Around 80% of SSNs now support the deal, meaning it can go ahead, one of the sources said.

Under the terms of the debt restructuring, €300m of the SSNs will be written off in return for almost 100% of the business. The existing management may retain a small percentage of the business, one of the source said.

The SSNs will also provide a €42m liquidity injection, through private placement notes.

Hema’s €150m, 2023 senior unsecured notes will be written off completely, but its €80m revolving credit facility will remain in place.

The restructuring will reduce the company’s cash interest payments to around €30m, from around €50m per annum.

The restructuring is expected to complete by September, the source said.

In April Hema, owned by Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn through his investment vehicle Ramphastos Investments, mandated Goldman Sachs to advise on the debt restructuring. The company’s senior secured bondholders mandated Moelis.

Hema and Ramphastos Investments were not immediately available for comment.

The company, which was already struggling with a high debt pile, has been hit further by the impact of Covid-19.

“The group’s existing level of indebtedness, instituted under previous ownership, was not sustainable, it constrained our ability to execute our strategic plans and would have limited our growth in the future,” Tjeerd Jegen, Hema’s chief executive officer said in a statement earlier this month.

“Although our business has been resilient in these past months, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the stress on the group’s financial position, and accelerated the need to deal with our capital structure issues,” he said.

Hema is forecast a 12.6% decline in net sales to €1.1bn by the end of 2020, compared to 2019. Pro forma adjusted 2020 Ebitda is forecast to fall to €46m, 56% lower than 2019’s €105m.

Hema was acquired by Ramphastos from Lion Capital for an undisclosed sum in 2018. Lion Capital bought Hema in 2007 from Dutch retail group Maxeda for around €1.1bn, backed by €900m of debt.

Hema is a general merchandise retailer, offering apparel, home, personal care and food products and operates a network of over 750 stores mainly in the Benelux but also in France, Germany, Spain and the UK. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)