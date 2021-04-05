Davis Wright Tremaine names new managing partner following 6-year growth streak

A new managing partner will take the reins at Seattle-founded Davis Wright Tremaine this summer, following what the firm called its “sixth consecutive record-setting year” in 2020.

Seattle-based dealmaker Scott MacCormack will take over from Jeffrey Gray, who has overseen an expansion of the firm’s revenue and profitability, as well as its presence in California, since becoming managing partner in 2015, the firm announced Monday.

