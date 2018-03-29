FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Mail delivery company DX Group posts HY core loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - UK mail delivery firm DX Group on Thursday reported a core loss for the half-year, as its freight business continued to perform poorly.

Loss before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items stood at 4.4 million pounds ($6.20 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 3.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The mail, parcels and courier services company also said it incurred an impairment charge of 5.3 million pounds, related to its turnaround plan.

$1 = 0.7102 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

