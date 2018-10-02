FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 2, 2018 / 6:37 AM / in an hour

DX Group posts smaller-than-expected loss as turnaround plan pays off

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British mail delivery firm DX Group reported a smaller-than-expected full-year core loss on Tuesday, helped by early benefits from its turnaround plan and growth in its logistics division.

DX Group - now reorganised into two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express - reported earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items (EBITDA) loss of 4.9 million pounds ($6.37 million). The loss was smaller than market expectations.

The company reported a profit of 7.2 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7690 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.