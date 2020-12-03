Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-Asset manager Dyal Capital in talks to merge with Owl Rock- WSJ (Dec. 2)

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects company name in first paragraph to Owl Rock Capital Group from Owl Rock Capital Corp and removes company ticker)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dyal Capital Partners is in talks to merge with Owl Rock Capital Group in a deal with a blank-check company that would value the asset managers at about $13 billion combined, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday.

Dyal and Owl Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

