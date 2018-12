LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil and gas producers Oranje-Nassau Energie and Dyas have agreed to merge, industry sources said on Thursday.

The two Netherlands-based, privately-owned companies had a combined production of over 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017, according to their websites. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Adrian Croft)