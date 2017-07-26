FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 days
More deaths with Dynavax vaccine but overall rate low - FDA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in 21 days

More deaths with Dynavax vaccine but overall rate low - FDA

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - There were more deaths in patients taking Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine than those taking a rival product, but the overall rate of death was low, a preliminary review by Food and Drug Administration reviewers concluded.

The review, posted on Wednesday on the FDA's website, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the vaccine and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The FDA said that there appears to be imbalances in deaths and serious cardiac events with the vaccine, Heplisav-B, but "numbers and rates of events are low, and the lack of prospectively defined monitoring and evaluation of cardiac events limits the causal interpretation of these observations."

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.