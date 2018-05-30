Dynegy sued over pollution from retired Illinois power plant

An Illinois environmental advocacy group has sued a unit of Texas-based Vistra Energy accusing it of violating the U.S. Clean Water Act by polluting Illinois’ Vermilion River with heavy metals from a retired power plant’s coal ash pits.

Filed on Wednesday by the Prairie Rivers Network, the lawsuit said “seeps,” or leaks from the ash pits, are polluting the river with lead, arsenic and other toxins that pose risks to aquatic life, animals and people.

