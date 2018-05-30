FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Dynegy sued over pollution from retired Illinois power plant

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

An Illinois environmental advocacy group has sued a unit of Texas-based Vistra Energy accusing it of violating the U.S. Clean Water Act by polluting Illinois’ Vermilion River with heavy metals from a retired power plant’s coal ash pits.

Filed on Wednesday by the Prairie Rivers Network, the lawsuit said “seeps,” or leaks from the ash pits, are polluting the river with lead, arsenic and other toxins that pose risks to aquatic life, animals and people.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2st2H1r

