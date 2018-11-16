Financials
November 16, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

MUFG the leading bidder for DVB's aviation finance -sources

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has emerged as the leading bidder for the aviation financing business of Germany’s No.2 lender DZ Bank, people close to the matter said.

The documentation for the sale of the portfolio, which has an estimated value of around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), was being worked on, one source said. Others added that talks were not yet exclusive and other suitors were still waiting in the wings.

DZ Bank and MUFG Bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Arno Schuetze; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
