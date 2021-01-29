Morgan Stanley's E-Trade platform hit by outages: Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: E*Trade Financial offices are seen, after it was announced that Morgan Stanley is buying the discount brokerage, in New York City, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley-owned E-Trade was experiencing problems on its electronic trading platform late on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Customers reported incidents of having trouble logging in and placing orders on the platform. (bit.ly/3pojaA9)

It was not immediately known what caused the glitches. E-Trade did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several trading websites, including Robinhood online brokerage, have been hit by technical issues over the past day following stock market frenzy linked to GameStop and other stocks.

E-Trade’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in the United States.

Robinhood said on its website that it was also experiencing issues with crypto trading and that it was working to resolve them.