NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries posted a 9% jump in pretax profit to 10.6 billion shillings ($105.21 million) for its first half to the end of December, it said on Friday.

The company, which is majority-owned by Britain’s Diageo , attributed the growth to a 10% increase in net sales to 45.9 billion shillings. ($1 = 100.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)