Mastercard nudges Visa's offer to buy British payments firm Earthport

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc made a 233 million pound ($305 million) bid to take over payments firm Earthport on Friday, scuppering rival Visa Inc’s attempts to buy the British company.

Mastercard’s offer is at a 10 percent premium to Visa’s 198 million pound offer.

Earthport’s directors have unanimously recommended Mastercard’s offer and withdrawn its recommendation for Visa’s proposal, the company said.

$1 = 0.7634 pounds Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

