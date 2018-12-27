REFILE-Visa to buy Earthport for 198 mln stg

(Refiles to correct media packaging slug, no changes to text)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Visa Inc is buying Earthport Plc , which provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses, for 198 million pounds ($250.6 million) in cash, a unit of the U.S.-based payments network said on Thursday.

Visa International Service Association’s offer of 30 pence for each Earthport share is about four times the stock’s closing price of 7.45 pence on Monday. ($1 = 0.7900 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)