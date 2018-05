CAIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned Holding Company for Chemical Industries has agreed to sell up to 4 percent of its stake in Eastern Tobacco on the Cairo exchange, Minister of Public Enterprise Khaled Badawy said in a statement on Monday.

Badawy, who also heads the holding company, said the move is part of the government’s broader initiative to sell stakes in various state companies on the Cairo exchange. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by David Goodman)