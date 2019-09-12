Eastern European bonds rally in spillover as ECB restarts QE

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Polish and other central and eastern European euro-denominated government bonds rallied on Thursday, as investors bet a move by the European Central Bank to restart its bond buying programme would have positive spillover effects.

Poland’s longer-dated euro-priced bond climbed as much as 2 euro cents while the bulk of Hungarian, Romanian, and Croatian euro-denominated bonds were up between 0.3 cents and 1.1 cents. . (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)