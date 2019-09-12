Bonds News
September 12, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eastern European bonds rally in spillover as ECB restarts QE

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Polish and other central and eastern European euro-denominated government bonds rallied on Thursday, as investors bet a move by the European Central Bank to restart its bond buying programme would have positive spillover effects.

Poland’s longer-dated euro-priced bond climbed as much as 2 euro cents while the bulk of Hungarian, Romanian, and Croatian euro-denominated bonds were up between 0.3 cents and 1.1 cents. . (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below