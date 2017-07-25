FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies under shadow of Polish political turmoil
July 25, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 22 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies under shadow of Polish political turmoil

8 Min Read

    * Zloty steadies despite uncertainties over Polish reform
    * Forint retreats behind key 305 line versus euro
    * Czech crown stuck at 26/euro, rate hike possible

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - The zloty steadied
on Tuesday following recent jitters prompted by political
wrangling over reforms which increase Poland's right-wing
government's influence over the judiciary.
    Poland's currency traded steady at 4.2545 versus the euro at
0847 GMT, while other Central European currencies were mixed as
investors await clues over global interest rate trends from the
Fed's two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    The zloty rebounded from 3-month lows hit on Monday, after
President Andrzej Duda unexpectedly announced that he would veto
two of three reform bills passed by parliament which determine
the make-up of the Supreme Court.
    The eurosceptic Law and Justice party's (PiS) reforms have
triggered nationwide street protests and threats of European
Union sanctions. 
    Duda had been seen as an ally of PiS and his intervention
also caused uncertainty over Poland's domestic politics,
including some speculation of early elections.
    However, the currency rebounded in the morning session as
market analysts dismissed the likelihood of this.
    "To the extent to which PLN weakened yesterday afternoon due
to speculation over early parliamentary elections, this weakness
should partly reverse today," ING said in a note, adding that
the rebound could help the leu.
    The Polish presidential veto does not remove political
uncertainty weighing on Polish asset prices, analysts said.
    "We would simply regard this as a breather for the zloty
given that the ruling PiS party will likely not back down from
its policies easily," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in
a note.
    "The next relevant date for PLN movement should now be on
Wednesday when the EU will meet to discuss the topic," he added.
    The forint, meanwhile, eased slightly, retreating
from 305 against the euro, which it briefly crossed on Monday
after the Hungarian central bank pumped additional liquidity
into interbank markets through its fx swap tenders.
    But dealers said the forint's retreat was caused by
technical reasons rather than the tenders as it had become
oversold against the euro, while it was also giving up some of
its gains in its zloty cross.
    "It is justified if the forint outperforms the zloty now...
but its firming seems to have lost steam," one Budapest-based
currency dealer said.
    The Czech crown continued to hover on the weak
side of the 26 line against the euro, firmer from Monday, with
some investors expecting the Czech central bank to start to lift
interest rates on Aug. 3, for the first time in almost a decade.
  
                CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1047 CET         
                             OT                      
                             CURRENCIES                    
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                             bid     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Czech crown                 26.020  26.036   +0.06   3.79%
                                  0       5       %  
 Hungary                     305.42  305.20  -0.07%   1.11%
 forint                          00      50          
 Polish zloty                4.2545  4.2545   +0.00   3.51%
                                                  %  
 Romanian leu                4.5640  4.5646   +0.01  -0.64%
                                                  %  
 Croatian kuna               7.4115  7.4115   +0.00   1.94%
                                                  %  
 Serbian dinar               120.45  120.51   +0.05   2.41%
                                 00      00       %  
 Note: daily    calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change         from         us      at      CET     
                             STOCKS                        
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                                     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Prague                      1011.1  1007.6   +0.35   +9.72
                                  7       7       %       %
 Budapest                    35355.  35362.  -0.02%   +10.4
                                 70      83              8%
 Warsaw                      2329.1  2334.6  -0.24%   +19.5
                                  4       9              7%
 Bucharest                   8329.4  8340.2  -0.13%   +17.5
                                  4       3              6%
 Ljubljana                   807.22  804.69   +0.31   +12.4
                                                  %      9%
 Zagreb                      1877.1  1878.6  -0.08%  -5.90%
                                  2       6          
 Belgrade                    717.28  718.11  -0.12%  -0.01%
 Sofia                       712.27  712.83  -0.08%   +21.4
                                                         6%
                             BONDS                         
                             Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                             (bid)   change  vs      change
                                             Bund    in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year                    -0.046   -0.02   +061b   -3bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                    -0.018       0   +017b   +0bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    0.941   0.029   +043b   +2bps
                                                 ps  
 Poland                                                    
   2-year                     1.828  -0.012   +248b   -2bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     2.639  -0.003   +282b   -1bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    3.281   0.006   +277b   +0bps
                                                 ps  
                FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                             3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                     interb
                                                     ank
 Czech Rep              <PR    0.48    0.64    0.72       0
                IBOR=>                               
 Hungary                <BU     0.2   0.235    0.31    0.15
                BOR=>                                
 Poland                 <WI   1.753   1.779   1.821    1.73
                BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA      are for ask                                
 quotes         prices                               
 **********************************************************
 ****
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by
Alexander Smith)

