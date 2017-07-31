FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies ahead of CPI data, Czech crown eases
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 15 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies ahead of CPI data, Czech crown eases

8 Min Read

    * Zloty steady, near 3-month lows
    * Polish central bank unlikely to turn more hawkish
    * Moody's: Poland's judiciary reform is credit negative

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - The zloty steadied near
3-month lows against the euro on Monday as flash data due later
in the day was expected to show a rise in Polish inflation,
making it unlikely, though, that the central bank will lift
interest rates.
    Political upheaval continues to weigh on Polish assets as
over the weekend Brussels launched an infringement procedure
against what it sees as the Polish government's attempts to
undermine the independence of judges. On Monday rating agency
Moody's Investors Service warned that the judiciary reform is
credit negative.to 
    The Polish inflation figures due later on Monday will
provide other central banks of Central Europe with an indication
of where inflation is heading in the rest of the region, as it
tends to move in step. 
    Analysts expect Poland's annual inflation to tick up to 1.6
percent from 1.5 percent in June. It would be the first rise
since February.
    While a rise in crude prices in July could add to inflation
pressure, most of the region's central banks do not appear
worried over rising prices.
    Some Polish central bankers have warned of a tight labour
market and the effects of continued negative real interest
rates. But rate setter Eryk Lon was quoted as saying on Saturday
that interest rates were likely to stay flat until the end of
2018, reiterating the message of bank governor Adam Glapinski.

    The zloty was a touch firmer at 4.253 versus the
euro at 0842 GMT and Polish government bonds were mostly flat. 
    "PMI (figures due on Tuesday) and flash CPI for June... in
our view will not have any material impact on the zloty and
bonds," BZ WBK analysts in a note. 
    In the unlikely event of a signal from the central bank for
a possible earlier rate hike, investors would probably be
cautious over the zloty due to tension between Warsaw and the
European Commission over Poland's judiciary reform.
    The zloty regained some ground last week as President
Andrzej Duda said he would veto two of the three reform bills. 
The government has stood firm on its planned reform, prompting
street protests.  
    The zloty still trades near last week's 3-month lows of
4.2715, and remains fragile.
    "We see the EURPLN to remain around 4.25-4.30 in the nearest
future, until more about the reforms and its potential impact on
the judiciary system independence will be known," Nordea analyst
Natalia Kornela Setlak said in a note.
    Elsewhere in the region, the crown eased slightly
against the euro as investors scaled back a touch ahead of the
Czech central bank's meeting on Thursday when it could deliver
its first rate hike in almost a decade.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1042 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.060  26.042  -0.07%   3.63%
                                 0       0          
 Hungary                    304.81  304.64  -0.05%   1.32%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2530  4.2551   +0.05   3.55%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5595  4.5597   +0.00  -0.54%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4100  7.4095  -0.01%   1.96%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian                    120.20  120.27   +0.06   2.62%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1013.1  1008.3   +0.48   +9.94
                                 8       3       %       %
 Budapest                   35830.  35750.   +0.22   +11.9
                                46      65       %      6%
 Warsaw                     2377.3  2360.4   +0.72   +22.0
                                 1       2       %      4%
 Bucharest                  8357.3  8303.0   +0.65   +17.9
                                 5       3       %      6%
 Ljubljana                  812.18  811.45   +0.09   +13.1
                                                 %      8%
 Zagreb                     1886.4  1884.5   +0.10  -5.43%
                                 8       5       %  
 Belgrade                   726.01  728.80  -0.38%   +1.20
                                                         %
 Sofia                      712.04  710.98   +0.15   +21.4
                                                 %      2%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.026   0.026   +071b   +3bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.072   0.049   +026b   +6bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                    0.88       0   +034b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.831   0.016   +252b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.665       0   +285b   +1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.343  -0.003   +280b   +0bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.45    0.68    0.75       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU     0.2    0.28    0.35    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.78   1.789   1.831    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.