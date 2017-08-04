CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats as cbank seen turning dovish after rate rise

* Czech central bank's post-hike comments were dovish-analysts * Czech crown gives up almost all of post-rate-hike gains * Loose ECB policy discourages monetary tightening-analysts * Romanian central bank holds fire, lifts inflation forecast * MOL shares hit 6-year high after strong Q2 results (Adds Romanian central bank decision, governor comments) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The crown retreated on Friday due to doubts that the Czech central bank (CNB) will follow up its interest rate hike on Thursday with further monetary tightening. The leu was flat as the Romanian central bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting. The Czech crown had shed 0.3 percent to 26.12 against the euro by 1332 GMT, approaching the levels it hit before the rate hike. On Thursday the CNB lifted its two-week repo rate by 20 basis points to 0.25 percent, boosting the crown to 25.9, its strongest since April when the bank removed a cap that had kept it weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013. It was the first hike in the Czech Republic in more than nine years and the first among European Union member states in more than five years. Other central banks in central Europe, under less pressure from recent inflation figures, are unlikely to follow the Czech example this year. Czech inflation is above its 2 percent target, the labour market is the tightest in the EU, and the economy is seen growing at annual rates above 3 percent, in line with the region. But Czech inflation is seen dipping below 2 percent again. The bank's new outlook is more dovish than before and it also fears hot money inflows if European Central Bank policies remain loose, making Czech assets attractive, analysts said. "If the ECB postpones its first tightening, the CNB will have no other option than to be patient too," Ceska Sporitelna analysts said. The CNB's press conference on Thursday changed the outlook, Komercni Banka dealer Dalimil Vyskovsky said, "pointing to somewhat slower hikes from now on". "Apparently the bank (is) trying to sound as dovish as possible, once again, in our view the reason behind it being fears of EURCZK reaction getting too strong," he added. The key 3-month Prague inter-bank offered rate (PRIBOR was fixed at 42 basis points, up 11 basis points. In Romania, the central bank revised its inflation forecast upwards, but it remains within the target, Governor Mugur Isarescu said after his bank's meeting. He said arguments "to take action" are piling up but a decision cannot be made without looking at regional and European policies. The only comparable country in the region for Romania in terms of interest rates is Poland, he said. The Polish central bank may start considering rate hikes next year, and Hungary in 2019, analysts have said. Stock markets mostly rose across the region on Friday. Budapest's main index even hit a new record high, buoyed by the shares of oil and gas group MOL, which touched a 6-year high after the firm posted better than expected earnings, and raised its earnings outlook for 2017. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1532 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.120 26.041 -0.30% 3.40% 0 0 Hungary 304.55 303.90 -0.21% 1.40% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2415 4.2447 +0.08 3.83% % Romanian leu 4.5640 4.5631 -0.02% -0.64% Croatian 7.4054 7.4065 +0.01 2.02% kuna % Serbian 119.60 119.61 +0.01 3.14% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1026.4 1017.5 +0.88 +11.3 8 7 % 8% Budapest 36597. 36416. +0.50 +14.3 54 07 % 6% Warsaw 2384.0 2365.4 +0.78 +22.3 0 8 % 9% Bucharest 8335.0 8340.8 -0.07% +17.6 1 4 4% Ljubljana 809.55 806.01 +0.44 +12.8 % 2% Zagreb 1892.0 1889.9 +0.11 -5.16% 0 4 % Belgrade 729.39 718.12 +1.57 +1.68 % % Sofia 719.47 720.14 -0.09% +22.6 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.103 -0.103 +058b -10bps ps 5-year 0.097 0.044 +032b +4bps ps 10-year 0.898 0 +043b -1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.819 -0.013 +250b -1bps ps 5-year 2.702 0.024 +293b +2bps ps 10-year 3.353 0.002 +289b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.54 0.62 0.71 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.21 0.25 0.31 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.7575 1.7825 1.8575 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Gareth Jones)