CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu holds steady ahead of new PM nomination

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu held steady on Monday, unrattled by the ousting of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu last week, and stocks markets in the region opened higher, led by Polish banks. Poland's index led gains, trading 1.2 percent higher at 0809 GMT. The country's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA jumped 3 percent, while mBank surged 2.4 percent. Traders said this was due to JP Morgan raising the target price for Pekao, and putting it to "overweight" from "underweight". The ruling party in Romania is expected to propose a new prime minister to President Klaus Iohannis, a centrist, on Monday to replace Grindeanu who was ousted last week in a no-confidence vote initiated by his own party. Once Iohannis endorses the candidate, a new government could be formed within days. The political uncertainty follows jitters over the government's loose fiscal policies, but it was not expected to have a major impact on policy. "In our view, changing a prime minister will not entangle any major shifts in the current government policies except from the possibility of deviating further away from the anti-corruption path than under Grindeanu's leadership," analysts at Nordea bank said in a note. "Regardless of who will be the new Romanian PM, the political and fiscal risks will remain in place with the government policies continuing to be quite hasty and sometimes unpredictable ... we are not too optimistic about the RON in the medium-term," they added. The leu was steady at around 4.57 to the euro but was still hovering around its weakest levels since 2012 of 4.599 hit last week. "A possibly fast implementation of a new government... and the resolving of the political uncertainty could in our view induce a quick return of EUR/RON into the 4.50-4.55 range," Raiffeisen analysts said. The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty were both 0.1 percent firmer in early, slow trade. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 0940 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown n/a 26.261 n/a n/a 5 Hungary 309.30 309.68 +0.12 -0.16% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.2207 4.2255 +0.11 4.34% % Romanian leu 4.5710 4.5721 +0.02 -0.79% % Croatian 7.4120 7.4155 +0.05 1.93% kuna % Serbian 121.41 121.67 +0.21 1.60% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 969.08 980.68 -1.18% +5.15 % Budapest 35780. 35599. +0.51 +11.8 40 51 % 0% Warsaw 2334.8 2304.4 +1.32 +19.8 1 8 % 6% Bucharest 8270.2 8347.5 -0.93% +16.7 2 5 3% Ljubljana 795.27 792.22 +0.38 +10.8 % 3% Zagreb 1867.4 1864.5 +0.15 -6.39% 4 8 % Belgrade 0.00 705.79 +0.00 -100.0 % 0% Sofia 687.77 687.67 +0.01 +17.2 % 8% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.049 0 +068b +2bps ps 5-year -0.014 0.048 +036b +4bps ps 10-year 0.896 0 +064b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.937 -0.07 +256b -5bps ps 5-year 2.628 0.007 +300b +0bps ps 10-year 3.245 0 +299b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.49 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.185 0.2 0.23 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.75 1.766 1.82 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices