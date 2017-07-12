CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on CPI data, dinar hits 21-month highs

* Czechs may start rate hikes as early as Aug on CPI data-analyst * Crown firms, regional fx markets cautious ahead of Yellen speech * Dinar hits 21-month high, central bank may continue to intervene By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Wednesday, leading cautious currency gains in Central Europe, after June inflation figures fuelled expectations that the Czech central bank will hike interest rates for the first time in almost a decade before long. Of the region's central banks, the Czechs are the only ones who have shifted to a hawkish policy bias. In April the bank ended its policy of capping the crown at 27 versus the euro, letting the currency strengthen. Its forecasts have also factored in a hike in its record low interest rates for the third quarter of the year. Economic growth has picked up to around 3-4 percent in Central European states, but a rise in inflation since last year has lost steam in recent months. Data released on Wednesday showed a drop in annual inflation to 2.3 percent in June from 2.4 percent in May. But the drop was the result of lower fuel inflation. A continuing rise in core inflation to 2.6 percent provides the CNB with sufficient argument to lift rates as early as its next meeting on Aug. 3, Capital Economics analyst Liam Carson said in a note. The crown firmed after the figures, approaching last week's 3-1/2-year highs of 26.048. But it was unable to break below the 26.1 line, and at 0855 GMT it traded at 26.105. Analysts remained split over the rate outlook. KBC analysts said in a note that the CNB faced a dilemma after the data as the headline figure was above its 2 percent target but below its own projection and may decrease further in the next months. "Hence, the case (of) a rate hike in the third quarter, which had been advocated by some Board members and it still assumes the central bank projection, is not as clear as it looks," they said. Other Central European currencies were mixed as investors awaited more clues about global interest rate trends from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony to the U.S. Congress starting on Wednesday. The dinar, however, extended its recent gains and hit 21-month highs against the euro. The Serbian central bank kept the region's highest benchmark rate on hold at 4 percent on Monday, citing uncertainties in global interest rate trends. Just after the decision it had to keep intervening in the market to prevent the dinar firming. Dealers said there were no signs of continuing interventions early on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1055 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.105 26.135 +0.12 3.46% 0 5 % Hungary 307.70 307.61 -0.03% 0.36% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2420 4.2436 +0.04 3.82% % Romanian leu 4.5710 4.5726 +0.04 -0.79% % Croatian kuna 7.4100 7.4095 -0.01% 1.96% Serbian dinar 120.00 120.24 +0.20 2.79% 00 50 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1000.4 996.79 +0.37 +8.56 8 % % Budapest 35734. 35749. -0.04% +11.6 91 57 6% Warsaw 2323.7 2297.7 +1.13 +19.2 0 3 % 9% Bucharest 8159.2 8157.8 +0.02 +15.1 0 1 % 6% Ljubljana 807.57 809.28 -0.21% +12.5 4% Zagreb 1862.0 1863.4 -0.07% -6.66% 5 3 Belgrade 712.01 716.12 -0.57% -0.75% Sofia 710.22 708.77 +0.20 +21.1 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.099 0 +051b +1bps ps 5-year 0.163 0.049 +026b +6bps ps 10-year 1.019 -0.075 +049b -6bps ps Poland 2-year 1.841 -0.076 +245b -6bps ps 5-year 2.677 -0.005 +278b +1bps ps 10-year 3.334 -0.015 +280b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.42 0.51 0.59 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.21 0.23 0.31 0 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.755 1.779 1.85 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Hugh Lawson)