2 hours ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies extend gains ahead of key economic data
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
August 15, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies extend gains ahead of key economic data

6 Min Read

    By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies firmed on Tuesday on increased appetite for risk
ahead of key economic output figures in the region, and as fears
subsided that North Korea may fire a missile towards U.S. island
Guam.
    Turnover in regional markets was light, with Croatia,
Poland, Romania and Slovenia enjoying national holidays.
    The zloty firmed 0.3 percent to 4.281 against the
euro by 0839 GMT. The forint strengthened 0.2 percent,
while the Czech crown and the leu gained 0.1 percent. 
    "If there is nothing particular happening, Hungary's trade
surplus makes strengthening the natural direction for the
forint," one Budapest-based dealer said.
    "The summer keeps turnover so low, though, that (regional
currencies) are unlikely to move much in any direction before
September ... when we will see what the Fed and the ECB want to
do," the dealer added.
    Healthy exports have helped the region's countries post
trade surpluses or run manageable deficits, despite fast-rising
wages and labour shortages.
    A rise in consumption and a pick-up in the inflow of
European Union funding also contribute to robust economic growth
rates in the region of 3-5 percent in most of Central Europe.
    The region's main states will release second-quarter
economic output data on Wednesday. A slight slowdown is
expected, with still robust growth rates.
    An upside surprise could further lift regional currencies,
increasing the odds that Hungary's central bank, which will meet
next week, further eases monetary conditions if it wants to
remove upwards momentum in the forint. Equally the Czech central
bank (CNB) may not rush into further rate hikes.
    Early this month the CNB became the first EU central bank to
lift interest rates in more than five years, and it has made
clear that a strengthening of the crown would reduce the need of
a further rise in interest rates to fight inflation.
    The crown has firmed more than 3 percent versus the euro
since the CNB in April abandoned a cap which had kept the
currency weaker than 27 per euro for 3-1/2 years.
    Before the widely expected move, investors bought tens of
billions of euros worth of crowns, betting on a strengthening.
    The crown traded at 26.147 against the euro by 0839 GMT.
    "The market is overbought, people are waiting for the crown
to go a bit stronger to close their positions, but ... nobody is
in a rush anywhere," a Prague-based dealer said.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1039 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.147  26.167   +0.08   3.29%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    304.30  304.88   +0.19   1.49%
 forint                         00      50       %  
 Polish zloty               4.2810  4.2929   +0.28   2.87%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5700  4.5739   +0.08  -0.77%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.3910  7.3982   +0.10   2.22%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.33  119.56   +0.19   3.37%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1032.3  1030.7   +0.16   +12.0
                                 6       4       %      2%
 Budapest                   36759.  36803.  -0.12%   +14.8
                                34      02              6%
 Belgrade                   715.47  717.89  -0.34%  -0.26%
 Sofia                      728.29  727.61   +0.09   +24.1
                                                 %      9%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.026       0   +074b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.083   0.001   +036b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.865       0   +044b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.55    0.66    0.76       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.23    0.29    0.35    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Holmes)

