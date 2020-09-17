Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Advancing dollar puts CEE currencies in retreat

    PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech
crown led losses among central European currencies on Thursday,
retreating towards recent lows as the dollar gained after the
U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates low but stopped short
of offering new stimulus.
    The Fed's last policy decision before a U.S. November
presidential election pushed global stocks lower, leading to
falls in central Europe. 
    A rebounding dollar also took interest away from the
region's currencies, some of which have also recently been hit
by worries over a growing spike in COVID-19 cases.
    The forint was down 0.35% at the psychological 360
to the euro level by 0831 GMT. The forint had hit 361.73 on
Sept. 4, a 5-month low then.
    On Czech markets, the crown gave up gains from the
previous session, which had been a slight reprieve from a
weakening trend this month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
    Wednesday saw a record rise in new cases as the daily tally
surpassed 2,000 for the first time.
    The crown traded a quarter percent lower at 26.745 per euro
mid-morning.
    "We saw some customer flow on the euro sellside at about
26.830-850 (previously), so maybe it's the first interesting
level and it can give some resistance in the next days. But
nobody knows how strong the level is," one Prague trader said.
    Hungary, similarly, is seeing a rise in cases of the novel
coronavirus. Raiffeisen said investors may soon worry more.
    "The growing anxiety about the second wave of Covid-19
pandemic in Hungary may contribute to more weakness in the HUF
FX market," it said.
    Central Europe is looking to avoid harsh business shutdowns
like those at the outset of the pandemic in March and April and
which led to massive economic contractions in the second
quarter. Governments are tightening rules requiring masks.
    In Poland, which has kept cases figures lower than peers,
the zloty edged 0.1% lower. Warsaw's blue-chip index
 fell 0.2%, while Hungary and Prague each
lost over half a percent.

                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1031              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.7450  26.6810   -0.24%   -4.91%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.000  358.755   -0.35%   -8.02%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4535   4.4483   -0.12%   -4.43%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8595   4.8588   -0.01%   -1.47%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5390   7.5413   +0.03%   -1.24%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.480  117.580   +0.09%   +0.08%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              889.01  893.540   -0.51%  -20.31%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           33875.7  34147.5   -0.80%  -26.49%
                                  8        9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1733.86  1738.10   -0.24%  -19.36%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9213.21  9232.90   -0.21%   -7.66%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   844.11   847.84   -0.44%   -8.83%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1615.50  1616.48   -0.06%  -19.92%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   684.71   690.26   -0.80%  -14.59%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   429.04   429.81   -0.18%  -24.48%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2050  -0.0030   +089bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.6450  -0.0010   +131bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.0000  -0.0490   +147bp    -6bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0190  -0.0630   +070bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.6850  -0.0080   +135bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3810   0.0070   +185bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.36     0.36     0.39     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.75     0.80     0.83     0.63
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.22     0.20     0.20     0.23
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
