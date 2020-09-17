CEE MARKETS-Advancing dollar puts CEE currencies in retreat

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown led losses among central European currencies on Thursday, retreating towards recent lows as the dollar gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates low but stopped short of offering new stimulus. The Fed's last policy decision before a U.S. November presidential election pushed global stocks lower, leading to falls in central Europe. A rebounding dollar also took interest away from the region's currencies, some of which have also recently been hit by worries over a growing spike in COVID-19 cases. The forint was down 0.35% at the psychological 360 to the euro level by 0831 GMT. The forint had hit 361.73 on Sept. 4, a 5-month low then. On Czech markets, the crown gave up gains from the previous session, which had been a slight reprieve from a weakening trend this month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Wednesday saw a record rise in new cases as the daily tally surpassed 2,000 for the first time. The crown traded a quarter percent lower at 26.745 per euro mid-morning. "We saw some customer flow on the euro sellside at about 26.830-850 (previously), so maybe it's the first interesting level and it can give some resistance in the next days. But nobody knows how strong the level is," one Prague trader said. Hungary, similarly, is seeing a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Raiffeisen said investors may soon worry more. "The growing anxiety about the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Hungary may contribute to more weakness in the HUF FX market," it said. Central Europe is looking to avoid harsh business shutdowns like those at the outset of the pandemic in March and April and which led to massive economic contractions in the second quarter. Governments are tightening rules requiring masks. In Poland, which has kept cases figures lower than peers, the zloty edged 0.1% lower. Warsaw's blue-chip index fell 0.2%, while Hungary and Prague each lost over half a percent. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1031 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.7450 26.6810 -0.24% -4.91% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 360.000 358.755 -0.35% -8.02% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4535 4.4483 -0.12% -4.43% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8595 4.8588 -0.01% -1.47% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5390 7.5413 +0.03% -1.24% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.580 +0.09% +0.08% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 889.01 893.540 -0.51% -20.31% 0 .BUX Budapest 33875.7 34147.5 -0.80% -26.49% 8 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1733.86 1738.10 -0.24% -19.36% > .BETI Buchares 9213.21 9232.90 -0.21% -7.66% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 844.11 847.84 -0.44% -8.83% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1615.50 1616.48 -0.06% -19.92% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 684.71 690.26 -0.80% -14.59% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 429.04 429.81 -0.18% -24.48% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.2050 -0.0030 +089bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.6450 -0.0010 +131bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.0000 -0.0490 +147bp -6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.0190 -0.0630 +070bp -6bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.6850 -0.0080 +135bp -2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3810 0.0070 +185bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.36 0.36 0.39 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.75 0.80 0.83 0.63 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.23 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)