CEE MARKETS-Assets fall on global risk aversion, overheating fears

* Toughness from China helps weaken currencies, stocks * Forint weakens through 325, zloty through 4.3 vs euro * Strong GDP and rising CPI fuel some overheating fear in CEE * Possible Polish opposition win in EU vote seen as political risk By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Friday as tough comments from China in its trade war with the United States fuelled risk aversion in global markets. There were also fears that the region's economies could become overheated and next week's European Parliament elections could cause political tremors in Poland if the united opposition beats the government. The forint and the zloty eased 0.2% against the euro by 0840 GMT. The Hungarian unit crossed the 325 level, approaching 7-month lows reached on Wednesday, and the zloty returned to the weak side of the 4.3 line, to trade at 4.3075. The Czech crown and the leu also eased. Budapest led a decline in most of the region's main equity indexes, shedding 1%, while regional government bond yields tracked the zigzags of Bunds. "The euro has also eased," one Budapest-based dealer said. "But I would rather attribute the weakening (of CEE currencies) to the global risk aversion, reflected in the rebound of the (safe-haven) yen." The yen rose and stocks fell in global markets as the Communist Party's People's Daily in China evoked the patriotic spirit of past wars in a front page commentary, saying the trade dispute with Washington will only make China stronger. The trade war, which has been the key driver of market movements in the region in the past weeks, fuels worries about global economic growth. The main Central European economies released robust first-quarter growth figures this week. But a rebound in inflation across the region this year, driven by surging wages and a rise in global crude prices, leads to fears of overheating. After a central bank rate hike in Prague and some tightening in local currency liquidity in Budapest and Bucharest, no rate tightening is on the horizon in the region as the European Central bank is also seen retaining its loose policy. Polish data released on Thursday showed a jump in annual net inflation to 1.7%, its highest level since late 2012. The central bank is not worried, as based on its comments after its meeting on Wednesday, core inflation is only returning to normal levels, Raiffeisen analyst Dorotha Strauch said. "Thus it seems the indicator would have to continue to rise significantly to trigger a rate hike," she said in a note. The May 26 European Parliament election is a political risk in Poland as a possible opposition victory could galvanize its supporters ahead of general elections late this year and next year's presidential elections, analysts have said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7260 -0.09% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.7000 324.1900 -0.16% -1.11% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3075 4.2988 -0.20% -0.42% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7630 4.7600 -0.06% -2.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4255 7.4245 -0.01% -0.21% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9900 117.9300 -0.05% +0.26% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1050.82 1051.570 -0.07% +6.51% 0 Budapest 39895.98 40288.28 -0.97% +1.93% Warsaw 2169.80 2188.43 -0.85% -4.69% Bucharest 8216.69 8212.27 +0.05% +11.28% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 868.78 864.65 +0.48% +8.02% > Zagreb 1859.14 1850.45 +0.47% +6.31% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.32 732.00 -0.09% -3.99% 5> Sofia 564.13 569.12 -0.88% -5.10% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5890 -0.1860 +224bps -18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7140 0.0500 +223bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8480 0.0290 +195bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6910 0.0070 +235bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2430 -0.0010 +276bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8910 0.0090 +299bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.18 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.52 0.69 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)