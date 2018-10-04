CEE MARKETS-Assets fall on prospect of Fed hikes, forint gives up ground

* Dollar rise, Fed comments weigh on CEE asset prices * Forint, a recent outperformer, leads fx easing * Hungarian, Polish bond yields rise by about 5 bps By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Central European asset prices eased on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data and optimistic comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell triggered dollar buying. After strong services sector and jobs data, Powell said the Fed may raise interest rates above an estimated "neutral" level. Higher U.S. interest rates make assets in emerging markets relatively less attractive. The forint led currency losses in Central Europe. It shed 0.4 percent, to trade at 323.7 against the euro at 0801 GMT, while the crown shed 0.2 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent. The forint gave up some of its gains of recent weeks versus regional peers, retreating from 1-and-1/2-month highs set against both the euro and the zloty on Wednesday, and from the proximity of 2-month highs versus the crown. In a Reuters poll of analysts conducted before the U.S. data, analysts predicted a 3 percent gain for the crown against the euro in the next 12 months, driven by expected further Czech central bank rate hikes, and about one percent forint and zloty firming. According to a separate survey, the dollar could firm slightly further, to $1.14 versus the euro in the next three months but shed 6 percent in a year. The dollar traded at 1.1485 against the euro on Thursday, and investors pondered if the U.S. news could change the longer-term market outlook. "It is hard to say if we can expect a change in market trends," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Anyway, 10 basis point movements in core market (U.S.) yields are rare, and we are obviously tracking it," the trader added. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated by about 5 basis points by Thursday after an overnight spike to 3.2325 percent, its highest level since 2011. But euro zone and Central European bond yields rose. Medium- and long-term yields in Budapest and Warsaw rose by about 5 basis points, with Hungary's 10-year bond trading at 3.63 percent and its Polish peer at 3.31 percent, its highest level since May. In stock markets, Budapest's main index dropped 0.6 percent, retreating from Wednesday's 4-week highs, and Warsaw shed 0.8 percent. Prague's main equities index resisted, rising a quarter of a percent, driven by a 1.5 percent rise in the stocks of Austria-based bank Erste. Elsewhere, Serbia's dinar firmed slightly to 118.52 against the euro. The Serbian central bank, which keeps the dinar in tight ranges, sold euros in the market on Wednesday to support it. The dinar came under pressure as Serbia's debt management agency decided to skip selling auctions for the rest of the year and even plans two buyback tenders, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1001 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7010 -0.19% -0.81% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.7000 322.4000 -0.40% -3.95% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3025 4.2985 -0.09% -2.93% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6670 4.6663 -0.01% +0.27% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4245 7.4315 +0.09% +0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.5200 118.5700 +0.04% -0.02% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1110.06 1107.280 +0.25% +2.96% 0 Budapest 37000.36 37212.94 -0.57% -6.04% Warsaw 2278.84 2298.20 -0.84% -7.41% Bucharest 8492.24 8490.84 +0.02% +9.52% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 841.97 841.91 +0.01% +4.41% > Zagreb 1777.24 1780.89 -0.20% -3.56% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.27 729.50 -0.03% -4.02% 5> Sofia 622.17 622.17 +0.00% -8.16% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6500 0.1560 +219bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7640 0.0110 +185bps -3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1080 0.0230 +158bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6010 0.0450 +214bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5930 0.0300 +268bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3080 0.0520 +278bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.01 2.18 2.31 1.73 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.67 0.93 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)