Bonds News
July 2, 2019 / 10:08 AM / in 2 hours

CEE MARKETS-Assets hold steady as investors eye EU jobs, Fed

Alan Charlish

7 Min Read

    By Alan Charlish
    WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets were
little changed on Tuesday, with traders focusing on indications
of monetary easing in the U.S. and eurozone while keeping an eye
on Brussels where EU leaders are seeking to break a stalemate on
top jobs.
    The Federal Reserve remains under pressure to stimulate the
U.S. economy despite a ceasefire in the U.S.- China trade war
and ECB policymakers are uniting behind the need for stimulus.

    Central Europe's most liquid currency, the Polish zloty
, strengthened 0.05% against the euro, while the Czech
crown also gained 0.05%, both continuing to hover
around 2019 highs. The Hungarian forint gained 0.12%
against the euro, but remained in a range close to 323. 
    "Long dollar positions were cut against zloty -- 25, 24 is
the support area and we would need fresh stimulus to go lower in
euro/zloty. We may see a technical rebound to 25, 26," said a
Warsaw-based currency trader   
    European Union leaders were spending a third consecutive day
trying to decide who should hold the bloc's most prominent jobs,
including the presidents of the European Commission, European
Parliament and the European Central Bank.
    "The expectation is for monetary policy easing, so the
nomination of a hawk could destroy that picture," said Jakub
Rybacki, economist at ING Bank Slaski, of the ECB top job.
    Polish and Czech 10-year bond yields continued to hover
around 2019-lows. Polish 10-year yields were at 2.359%
 , while Czech 10-year yields were at 1.538% and
Hungarian 10-year yields were at 2.68%
     Romania's central bank is seeking to bring inflation within
target in the medium term, not short-term at the cost of
suffocating economic growth, central bank Governor Mugur
Isarescu said.
    The Romanian leu was down 0.11% against the euro at 0926
GMT.
    "Slowly but steadily the EUR/RON seems to be departing from
the 4.7200 support area, trading more around 4.7300 with a
general upside bias," ING analysts said in a note.
    In Poland, the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) convened at the
central bank ahead of Wednesday's rates announcement, which is
widely expected to see the benchmark rate kept on hold at a
record low of 1.5%.
    "The Polish MPC is likely to keep rates flat, which will be
mildly positive for PLN," said Rybacki.

    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              1145 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech                  25.4390   25.4380    -0.00%    +1.05%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               322.9000  323.0200    +0.04%    -0.56%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.2415    4.2408    -0.02%    +1.13%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.7350    4.7339    -0.02%    -1.71%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.3960    7.3953    -0.01%    +0.19%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.7500  117.9000    +0.13%    +0.47%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 1035.77  1039.840    -0.39%    +4.99%
                                        0            
 Budapest              40537.52  40618.08    -0.20%    +3.57%
 Warsaw                 2322.56   2329.74    -0.31%    +2.02%
 Bucharest              8825.63   8797.06    +0.32%   +19.53%
 Ljubljana               878.82    880.32    -0.17%    +9.27%
 Zagreb                 1887.75   1883.94    +0.20%    +7.94%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    741.78    736.97    +0.65%    -2.61%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   584.32    582.79    +0.26%    -1.71%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.5550    0.1030   +231bps    +11bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.3600    0.0880   +204bps     +9bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.5380   -0.0060   +190bps     -1bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.6100   -0.1030   +236bps    -10bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.9340   -0.0160   +262bps     -2bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    2.3590   -0.0080   +272bps     -1bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.18      2.10      1.99      2.17
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.34      0.45      0.53      0.25
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.74      1.73      1.71      1.72
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
    For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news EMRG CEEU CEE/
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX=  Middle East spot FX MEFX=
Asia spot FX ASIAFX=          Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=
Other news and reports
World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE
Official rates GLOBAL/INT   Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY
Top events M/DIARY  Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish, additional reporting by Marton
Dunai in Budapest
Editing by Keith Weir)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below