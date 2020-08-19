CEE MARKETS-Assets mixed, forint slides further ahead of central bank meeting next week

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and assets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint continuing is slide after second-quarter GDP data disappointed investors who were also eyeing steps from the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) next week. The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6% next Tuesday, based on a Reuters poll of economists. Some however expect another cut in its base rate later this year after a deeper than expected slump in Q2 economic output. Hungary's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, the biggest plunge in the CEE region, data showed on Friday. The larger than expected drop put the forint under pressure and the currency has been weakening since Monday, underperforming its regional peers. The currency eased 0.21% on Wednesday and was trading at 349.69 to the euro. "Based on the technical picture, further forint weakening is expected," Equilor wrote in a client note. The Czech crown firmed 0.13% and was trading at 26.095 per euro, while the Polish zloty slid 0.13% to 4.386 versus the common currency. Poland's central bank offered to buy government and state-guaranteed bonds worth a total of 10 billion zlotys on Wednesday. Elsewhere the Romanian leu slid 0.14% to 4.8420 versus the euro, a day after the opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities 0.27% higher by 0855 GMT and Warsaw's assets up 0.21%, while Bucharest's blue chip index slid 0.02% and Prague's stocks were down 0.36%. Markets in Hungary will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1055 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.0950 26.1290 +0.13 -2.54% crown > % EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 349.690 348.9500 -0.21% -5.30% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.3860 4.3805 -0.13% -2.95% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8420 4.8350 -0.14% -1.11% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5310 7.5335 +0.03 -1.14% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.480 117.5800 +0.09 +0.08 dinar > 0 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 901.01 904.2500 -0.36% -19.24 % .BUX Budapest 36279.3 36180.74 +0.27 -21.27 1 % % .WIG20 Warsaw 1844.23 1840.33 +0.21 -14.23 % % .BETI Bucharest 8713.33 8714.73 -0.02% -12.67 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 859.51 860.97 -0.17% -7.17% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1600.31 1601.05 -0.05% -20.68 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 667.93 671.52 -0.53% -16.68 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 433.89 433.44 +0.10 -23.63 % % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1430 -0.0060 +081b +1bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.6380 -0.0770 +132b -6bps R R> ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.9820 -0.0280 +147b +0bps RR RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1890 -0.0020 +086b +1bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.7720 -0.0370 +145b -2bps R R> ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.3520 -0.0340 +184b -1bps RR RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep 0.36 0.38 0.42 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.78 0.81 0.87 0.61 Poland 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.23 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)