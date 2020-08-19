Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Assets mixed, forint slides further ahead of central bank meeting next week

Anita Komuves

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
assets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint
continuing is slide after second-quarter GDP data disappointed
investors who were also eyeing steps from the National Bank of
Hungary (NBH) next week.    
    The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%
next Tuesday, based on a Reuters poll of economists. Some
however expect another cut in its base rate later this year
after a deeper than expected slump in Q2 economic output.

    Hungary's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by
an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, the biggest plunge in the
CEE region, data showed on Friday. 
    The larger than expected drop put the forint under pressure
and the currency has been weakening since Monday,
underperforming its regional peers.
    The currency eased 0.21% on Wednesday and was
trading at 349.69 to the euro.   
    "Based on the technical picture, further forint weakening is
expected," Equilor wrote in a client note.
    The Czech crown firmed 0.13% and was trading at
26.095 per euro, while the Polish zloty slid 0.13% to
4.386 versus the common currency. 
    Poland's central bank offered to buy government and
state-guaranteed bonds worth a total of 10 billion zlotys on
Wednesday. 
    Elsewhere the Romanian leu slid 0.14% to 4.8420
versus the euro, a day after the opposition Social Democrat
Party filed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime
Minister Ludovic Orban.  
    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities
 0.27% higher by 0855 GMT and Warsaw's assets up
0.21%, while Bucharest's blue chip index slid 0.02% and
Prague's stocks were down 0.36%.
    Markets in Hungary will be closed on Thursday and Friday for
a national holiday.
    
 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Jan Harvey)
